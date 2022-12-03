HANOVER – Contractors expected to be finished clearing away rail cars late Friday after an early morning train derailment closed a section of US Route 52 in Wyoming County.
A section of Route 52 in the Town of Hanover was closed Friday after several railroad cars derailed and blocked both lanes of the highway.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed following the accident, which happened about 3:30 a.m. near a towing service alongside the railroad tracks, according to officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).
West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) emergency crews were sent to the scene. Contractors for Norfolk Southern Railway were dispatched to remove about a dozen derailed train cars. WVDOH District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, P.E., said traffic was being detoured onto WV 10, to WV 80, and back to US 52 until the wreck can be cleared.
“Our responsibility is to keep traffic moving away from the site and to work with the local fire department and other agencies until the issue is resolved,” Musick said Friday morning.
The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department was in charge of the wreck site. Cleanup crews were expected on site around 2 p.m.
Rail cars crushed several automobiles at the wrecker service, but the vehicles were vacant at the time and no one was hurt.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.