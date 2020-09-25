NORTHFORK — Traffic was back up Thursday after a train and a semi truck collided in the town of Northfork in McDowell County.
The accident occurred in downtown Northfork, right across the street from the Black Diamond Pharmacy. Wreckage from the vehicle was visible near the tracks.
Crews with Norfolk Southern and the Northfork Police Department are on the scene. Glenn Varney, a train master out of Bluefield, was also present. The Daily Telegraph was referred to the railroad’s media relations department for comment.
“There were no reported injuries,” Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, manager of media relations for the Norfolk Southern Corporation said after in inquiry from the Daily Telegraph. The collision occurred at about 12:10 p.m.
The intermodal train was en route from Charlotte, NC, to Chicago, Ill,, when the incident occurred, Bradshaw stated.
Initially, ATV traffic going into the Ashland Resort was backed up due to the accident on the tracks. But as of 2:45 p.m., access to the Ashland Resort was cleared and traffic was allowed to enter.
“At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority,” Bradshaw said in the railroad’s reply. “Norfolk Southern advises motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks, and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings.”
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com and contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.