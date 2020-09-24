By SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
NORTHFORK — A train and a semi truck collided Thursday in the town of Northfork in McDowell County.
The accident occurred in downtown Northfork, right across the street from the Black Diamond Pharmacy. Wreckage from the vehicle is visible near the tracks.
There is no word on any possible injuries at this time. Crews with Norfolk Southern and the Northfork Police Department are on the scene.
However, the Norfolk Southern crews on scene declined to comment Thursday to the Daily Telegraph regarding the accident. Instead, they told the newspaper that any information regarding the crash would have to come Norfolk Southern’s media relations office in Roanoke, Va.
Initially, ATV traffic going into the Ashland Resort was backed up due to the accident on the tracks. But as 2:45 p.m., access to the Ashland Resort was cleared and traffic was allowed to enter.
