VIVIAN — Upwards of twenty train cars derailed in Vivian, with several of them being hazardous material carriers, on Saturday.
Once derailed, the train cars toppled onto their side with several of them falling into Elkhorn Creek.
"About twenty cars have derailed," Kimball Fire Chief, Jimmy Gianato, said, "Some are hazardous material cars that are empty."
As there were no injuries, and there is no risk for public safety, the issues of the derailment are, "From here on out the railroad's responsibility," according to Gianato.
Though the hazardous material train cars are empty, they will be, "Continually monitored," due to the possibility of, "A seal start to leak," in later hours, according to Gianato.
After Kimball Fire Department assessed the derailment, it was determined where the derailment happened and that there were no injuries. Norfolk Southern employees were on the scene assessing the derailment.
Also responding to the scene was Jan Care Ambulance Services.
Norfolk Southern could not be reached for comment at this time.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
