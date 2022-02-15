BLUEFIELD — Three fire departments were dispatched Monday when a structure fire was reported at a mobile home park off Airport Road near Brushfork.
Mercer County 911 was notified about 4:36 pm. about a blaze at Woody’s Mobile Home Park off Stoney Ridge Road near Route 123. The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched along with the Bluefield Fire Department and the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. The Bluefield Rescue Squad was also dispatched.
Initial reports the dispatchers received indicated that somebody could be trapped inside the single-wide trailer home. A neighbor who declined to give his name said that he and a relative beat the home’s side and thought they heard somebody hitting the walls, too. Heavy smoke could be seen rising above the park.
“There was no way I could get in there,” the neighbor said while firefighters extinguished the fire. “I had to hold my breath just to stand on the front porch.”
Lt. Bob Burton with the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department said Bluefield firefighters arrived on the scene first. Firefighters searched the structure for anybody inside.
“Of course, it was reported as a possible entrapment, but so far we haven’t found anybody yet,” Burton said.
Firefighters continued their search, but nobody was found inside the home by the time the departments cleared the scene at about 6:30 p.m. The roof over the home’s bedroom had collapsed. A trailer home next to the burned structure had some minor damage.
The fire’s cause was unknown Monday.
“It would be too early to determine that,” Burton said.
