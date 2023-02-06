TAZEWELL, Va. — Law enforcement officers in Tazewell County continue an investigation into a “tragic incident” on Friday that left a father and his 2-year-old son dead.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said in a statement the county 911 center was called at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 by Holly Boardwine, mother of 2-year-old Thomas Cochran, that the father of the child, Dakota Cochran, had “stripped himself and his child naked and took the child into the woods.”
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office along with the Virginia State Police and Cedar Bluff Police Department responded to the scene, which was in the Moore Mountain Road area of Tazewell County.
A search of the area was conducted and eventually lead to the discovery of the male child and his father in the river below the residence, Hieatt said. The father was found deceased.
An attempt to save the child’s life followed.
Hieatt said EMT Certified Deputies and Troopers administered CPR and the child was transported to Carillon Tazewell Community Hospital by the Town of Tazewell EMS.
After “a valiant effort” by doctors and nurses at the Emergency Room, the child was pronounced dead, he added.
“This is a tragic incident, our prayers are with the family and the amazing First Responders that did the best that they could do to save that child’s life,” Hieatt said. “The staff at Carillon Tazewell Community Hospital fought desperately to also revive this child and should be commended for their efforts as well. Critical Incident debriefings will be held for all involved over the next few days in hopes of helping these first responders deal with this tragic incident.”
Hieatt said a number of rumors are “being floated” around, but the incident is still under investigation.
“We will release additional information when it becomes available,” he said. “There will be no additional comments at this time as this matter is still under investigation.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
