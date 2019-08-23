PRINCETON — A traffic stop in Princeton resulted in a drug arrest.
Princeton City Police Department pulled over a silver Ford Escape for a violation of equipment, according to a release from the police department. The driver, Amanda Proffitt, was charged with possession of two drug substances, according to the release.
During the stop, a “measurable amount,” of what appeared to be powder cocaine and black tar heroin, was found in Proffitt’s possession, according to the release.
