Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.