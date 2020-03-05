Arrested ...

gt. Det. Sgt. K.L. Adams was investigating a stolen vehicle, according to a statement from the police department. Arrested was convicted felon, Roger Hager, 42, from Princeton.

BLUEFIELD – A Mercer County man was arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a Bull Tail Hollow Road address, according to the Bluefield Police Department.

The following items were recovered during the search warrant:

• 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.

• 20 grams of heroin.

• 75 grams of marijuana.

• A loaded 9-mm handgun.

The Mercer County Sheriffs Department assisted in this case along with Bluefield K-9 unit Maverick. Hager was transported to Bluefield City Jail where he was awaiting arraignment.

