PRINCETON — A traffic stop in Princeton resulted in a drug arrest.
Princeton City Police Department pulled over a silver Ford Escape for a violation of equipment, according to a release from the police department. The driver, Amanda Proffitt, was charged with possession of two drug substances, according to the release.
During the stop, a "measurable amount," of what appeared to be powder cocaine and black tar heroin, was found in Proffitt's possession, according to the release.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
