Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.