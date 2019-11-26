BRADSHAW — A traffic stop in the Bradshaw community netted narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy R. L. Morgan with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop Monday in Bradshaw. Upon investigation, the deputy found a quantity of methamphetamine packaged for delivery along with items used to sell meth, scales and calculator and Xanax, a schedule II controlled substance, according to sheriff's office Chief Deputy James Muncy.
Muncy said Morgan arrested Derrick Lee Matney, 42, of Caretta and charged him with possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell Xanax, a schedule IV controlled substance.
Matney was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $40,000 was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the South Western Regional Jail.
