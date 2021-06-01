By STAFF REPORTS
WELCH — A traffic stop in McDowell County Tuesday netted a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the Gary area at 12 a.m. Tuesday.
Upon conducting the traffic stop, deputies found a quantity of heroin, crack cocaine and cash in the vehicle, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy.
Muncy said Tyyoun Powell, 20, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle to sell illicit drugs.
Powell was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $55,000 was set. As of Tuesday afternoon, Muncy said Powell had not made bond and is currently in the county’s holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
