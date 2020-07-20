PRINCETON – Two people were transported Monday to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash blocked New Hope Road between Glenwood and Princeton.
The crash was reported around 11:15 p.m. Deputy M. Lacy with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said that a black Santa Fe Sport traveling north on Route 20 crossed the center line and struck a white Cadillac. The Sport overturned and came to rest on its top.
Both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were transported to Princeton Community Hospital by the Princeton Rescue Squad. Their names and conditions were not immediately available.
New Hope Road was blocked until the wrecked vehicles were hauled away. Traffic started moving again around noon. The crash was still under investigation.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
