BLUEFIELD, Va. — Plans are under way to replace two traffic signals at two major intersections on Rt. 460 on the Tazewell County side in Bluefield.
The project also includes construction of offset left-turn lanes to improve sight distance at the intersections of Route 460 with Commerce Drive and with Leatherwood Lane in Bluefield, Va.
Commerce Drive connects College Avenue with Rt. 460 near Lowe’s and Leatherwood Lane runs from College Avenue to Rt. 460 at Food City.
A design public hearing on the proposed $5 million project is set for April 25 at Bluefield Town Hall. The open-house, drop-in format public hearing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Safety is the primary reason this project is funded through the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program,” said Michelle Earl, with the VDOT office in Bristol. “Smart Scale is weighted toward safety and economic development for Southwest Virginia. This project falls under the safety component.”
Earl said that besides new and safer traffic lighting, left turns lane will be designed to allow motorists making left turns to see oncoming traffic in the opposite lanes more clearly.
“This (public hearing) is an opportunity for folks to come and get information about the project as well as look at our display boards to get a vision of what this is going to entail,” she said.
Earl said the $5 million is already available to fully fund the project.
“When we go to a public hearing we are around the 30 percent range of finalizing the plans (full design) of a project,” she said. “We can then finalize the plans and move forward.”
The project is slated to be advertised for construction bids in early 2024 with work starting during the summer of 2024.
According to VDOT, this portion of Rt. 460 carries about 16,000 vehicles per day.
Both of those intersections have seen numerous traffic accidents in recent years and Earl said the funding for the project was requested by the Town of Bluefield.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
