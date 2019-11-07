BLUEFIELD — Two lanes, one southbound and one northbound, are now open on I-77 in Bland County after a tractor-trailer hauling a “corrosive fluid” crashed just south of the East River Mountain Tunnel Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Virginia State Police, at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash. A tractor-trailer traveling south on I-77 jackknifed just as it exited the tunnel.
The driver was not injured in the crash, but the trailer was damaged in the crash and was leaking its liquid contents, creating a hazmat spill situation.
Bland County Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Transportation both responded to the scene and closed all lanes, diverting traffic, as a standard procedure.
Virginia State Police Emergency Dispatch in Wytheville said Thursday morning the scene is near completion and all lanes should be open soon.
The liquid is a chemical used in cosmetics that in concentrated form falls into the category of a hazard, dispatch said.
All traffic had been diverted onto Rt. 52 from both the Virginia and West Virginia side.
Traffic cannot be backed up inside the tunnel itself so it was closed until the two lanes were opened early this morning.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
