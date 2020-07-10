LINDSIDE — James Monroe High School in Monroe County will hold a traditional graduation ceremony tonight, but with some precautions that follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Gov. Jim Justice said recently he urges all high schools to have a traditional, but safe, graduation ceremony to honor 2020 graduates.
JMHS teacher Kimberly Fraley, who has helped coordinate some of the graduation activities, said the honoring of the Class of 2020 started Thursday evening with a parade of cars from Peterstown Middle and Elementary schools, then on Rt. 219, stopping at James Monroe High School and then ending at Mountain View Elementary School in Union.
“Based on the challenges we have faced this year the Superintendent, Dr. (Joetta) Basile, the Monroe County Board of Education, administrators, teachers and staff felt like we needed to give the Class of 2020 a proper sendoff even if it is a bit overdue,” Fraley said. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors and hope they never forget where they came from.”
Teachers were at each school holding signs, waving at them and giving gift bags as they drove by. Other residents waved as the caravan of seniors traveled on Rt. 219.
But during much of the day Thursday, teachers and administrators were busy on the Mavericks football field getting ready for the graduation ceremony.
Purple banners were placed on seats around the stadium indicating “pods” where families can sit together but maintain the 6-ft. social distancing from other families. A stage was also set up so diplomas could be handed out to graduates, whose chairs will be spaced out on the football field.
Fraley said each senior was given six tickets for family and friends and you must have a ticket to attend.
All CDC guidelines in relation to social distancing and masks must be followed. No one without a ticket can attend the ceremony and no one is allowed on the field except graduates and faculty.
Those not able to attend may view the ceremony tonight, which starts at 7 p.m., as it will be livestreamed on Facebook.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Saturday, July 11.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
