BLUEFIELD — Global positioning systems, more commonly known as GPS, are marvels of modern technology that helps motorists navigate unfamiliar streets. But they’re also known for making mistakes that take tractor-trailers and RVs down streets that are too narrow for them.
There have been problems with GPS systems taking truck drivers and out-of-state tourists hauling trailers loaded with ATVs across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Bluefield and into the city’s northside neighborhood. The streets there were not designed for tractor-trailers or other large vehicles.
Deborah “Trixie” Saunders, who lives at Rorer Street on Bluefield’s northside, said her neighborhood has had issues with tractor-trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, large RVs, tankers and pickup trucks pulling ATV trailers. She said that she has had “many close calls with something almost coming into my house.”
Saunders recalled an incident last March when a lost tractor-trailer got stuck in front of her house.
“That was at four in the morning,” she said. “I had to go outside with no shoes on to get them going and get them back down the hill.”
During another incident, a truck hauling a 40-foot trailer came into the yard to avoid knocking over a telephone pole, Saunders said.
“We live right by the road,” she said. “We can hear them coming. You know the sound of the trucks pulling a trailer.”
City Manager Cecil Marson said that signs have been erected on Bluefield Avenue to direct tractor-trailers and out-of-town ATV tourists away from the bridge so they can take the correct way to Route 52. The city has also contacted Goggle Maps about rerouting the GPS instructions.
“We’re trying to everything we can,” Marson said.
Marson said he has also contacted the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) and spoke with the department’s traffic engineer about the problem.
“It’s not a unique problem to Bluefield,” Marson said about GPS sending traffic down unsuitable routes. Drivers who are unfamiliar with the area are often reluctant to ignore their GPS even when the route does not look right, he added.
A retired Army colonel who was once Garrison Commander at West Point, Marson said there were problems with GPS guiding traffic to a closed gate at the academy.
“They’ve got signs,” Saunders said. “But the signs are not visible enough. They’re too small. We need something bigger at the Martin Luther Bridge.”
