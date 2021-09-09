By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A tractor trailer hauling rolls of paper crashed Thursday on Interstate 77 near Bluefield.
The tractor trailer that was traveling northbound on I-77 crossed into the medium and overturned in the southbound lanes, according to Sgt. P.H. Shrewsbury with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.
Shrewsbury said the driver had minor injuries. The truck was carrying rolls of paper.
The crash occurred near mile marker 1 on I-77.
Both southbound lanes were closed for a period of time following the crash.
