BLUEFIELD — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded early Monday to a crash on Interstate 77 involving a tractor trailer that lost its load.
The accident occurred near mile marker 5. Emergency responders were still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.
One person was entrapped inside of the semi, according to troopers on the scene of the accident. Rescue crews are using the jaws of life to extract the individual from the tractor trailer.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
