PRINCETON — Heavy rain leading to hydroplaning sent a southbound tractor-trailer through a guardrail Thursday on Interstate 77 just south of Princeton.
Mercer County 911 was notified about 1:30 p.m. that a tractor-trailer had crashed near the 9 mile marker south of Exit 9. Members of the East River Volunteer Fire Department, the Princeton Rescue Squad and troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment were dispatched to the scene.
The tractor-trailer, which was from Florida, was traveling empty down I-77 when it hydroplaned, according to Trooper J.L. Wood. The lack of weight contributed to the crash.
A large section of the guardrail was torn out, and the impact uprooted the guardrail’s posts before the tractor-trailer’s cab came to rest at the bottom of the embankment, but no other vehicles were involved and the truck’s driver and passenger were not injured. The southbound lanes were clear and traffic continued moving while first responders worked at the scene.
The southbound lanes were later closed and motorists were rerouted while the wreckage was being cleared away. The lanes were reopened about 5:25 p.m., according to a dispatcher with Mercer 911.
Trooper J.W. Spencer also worked on the investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
