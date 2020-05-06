PRINCETON — No injuries were reported Wednesday morning following a tractor trailer fire on Interstate 77 near Princeton.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on southbound lane mile marker 11 of I-77, near. No injuries were immediately reported, according to Chuck White, assistant chief for the East River Volunteer Fire Department.
The tractor trailer, which was fully engulfed by fire, was hauling a load of seedless watermelons.
Law enforcement, firefighters and other emergency personnel are still on the scene of the blaze.
Traffic was stalled on both southbound lanes of the interstate while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The Princeton Rescue Squad and Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
