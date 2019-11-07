BLAND, Va. — All lanes on I-77 in Bland County near mile marker 66 continued to be closed late Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer hauling a “corrosive fluid” crashed just south of the East River Mountain Tunnel.
According to the Virginia State Police, at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash. A tractor-trailer traveling south on I-77 jackknifed just as it exited the tunnel.
The driver was not injured in the crash, but the trailer was damaged in the crash and was leaking its liquid contents, creating a hazmat spill situation.
Bland County Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Transportation both responded to the scene and closed all lanes, diverting traffic.
Virginia State Police Emergency Dispatch in Wytheville said late Wednesday cleanup efforts were continuing with all traffic being diverted onto Rt. 52 from both the Virginia and West Virginia side.
Traffic cannot be backed up inside the tunnel itself so it was closed to all traffic.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the particular type of fluid the truck was carrying had not been identified.
