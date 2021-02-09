BLUEFIELD — Southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were temporarily shut down Tuesday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire in Bluefield.
No one was injured in the blaze, which occurred around Mile Marker 1 1/2, Sgt. A.P. Christian, with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, said.
“The brakes got hot coming off Camp Creek Mountain and caught the tires on fire,” Christian said.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Both southbound lanes remained closed at 9:40 p.m, but at least one lane was expected to be reopened by 10 p.m.
Christian said the truck was hauling aluminum sulfate, and smoke inhalation to this substance can be hazardous.
“When the driver stopped he jumped out and got the trailer unhooked and got the truck away from it,” Christian said.
The trailer was soon engulfed in flames.
Christian said no citations were given as a result of the incident.
“it was mechanical failure, and we’re not going to cite him for that,” Christian said.
