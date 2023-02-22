PRINCETON – First responders were dispatched about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday after a southbound tractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail near Twelve Mile Road off Interstate 77.
Units of the East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad and the Mercer County Sheriff's Department arrived at the scene.
Deputy T.A. Lacy said the truck's driver declined to have medical treatment. No other vehicles were involved. The tractor-trailer, which was hauling truck engines, went through the guardrail, went down an embankment and came to rest over the southbound on ramp at Twelve Mile Road.
The driver stated that his brakes had failed, Lacy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.