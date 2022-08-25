PAX– All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike were closed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County.
The crash happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge on Interstate 77 just after midnight Thursday when the driver lost control, jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall. The crash has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
Traffic heading north is following Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.
All truck traffic should be mindful to avoid secondary roads, state officials said.
The DEP emergency response team, Pax Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews were on scene and had the spill contained. An environmental contractor was in route from Poca to begin the cleanup process.
State officials said there would be additional updates throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.