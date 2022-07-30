BLUEFIELD — When Brian Tracey applied for the job of executive director of the Bluefield Arts & Revitalization Corp. (BARC), he knew his resume did not exactly fit what BARC was searching for.
The western Maryland native said Ron Martin, mayor of Bluefield and BARC board member, likes to tell the story of how he saw one line on Tracey’s cover letter that made the difference.
“They were not looking for someone with a background like mine,” Tracey said, which was primarily in banking and community development, but with a lifelong non-professional interest in the arts. “They were about to toss my resume aside.”
But then Martin saw the first line of Tracey’s cover letter that said, “And now for something completely different…”
That homage to Monty Python, the British comedy troupe from the 1970s, had an impact, and the decision was made that Tracey was the choice to lead BARC, which is the 2020 merger of the Alliance for the Arts, Ltd and the Bluefield Preservation Society (BPS).
Tracey came on board last year, a couple of months before the grand reopening of the Granada Theater, which had undergone a more than $3 million renovation, and it is a job he loves.
He also has an affinity for this region since he grew up in a small town in the rural mountains of Maryland called Smithsburg.
“It is quite rural,” he said, and after graduating from high school he attended Hagerstown Junior College then Frostburg State University, earning a degree in business. He also obtained a master’s degree in business from the University of Maryland.
Tracey said he spent most of his career in Washington D.C. at Bank of America in banking/finance, concentrating in community development.
“That is the job I enjoyed the most,” he said, and it involved overseeing the bank’s lending and tax credit investment programs all around the country, working out of a dozen offices from D.C. to California. “I got to see a lot of the country.”
While he enjoyed his job, he had other very strong interests.
“My vocation was in business finance, but my avocation was in the arts,” he said. “I have always had an interest in the arts from the time I was a kid – music, movies, art.”
Tracey, who plays the piano and sings, also made sure his three kids grew up in the world of the arts, exposing them to everything from silent movies to opera.
“My parents were also very supportive of music,” he said. “My dad loved music and something was always playing, usually country and western. He could play the guitar, the piano by ear, the harmonica. It all stuck with me when I was growing up.”
In fact, he, his wife and son performed as a trio in church.
Tracey said his first experience working with the arts from the planning/organizational side was with the Silver Spring, Md. American Film Institute (AFI) Silver Theater.
He served on the board of the organization that saw the renovation of the art deco Silver Theater, which, like the Granada, had been closed for many years in Silver Spring.
“The AFI (which had an office in D.C. at the time) had the opportunity to restore this gorgeous, historic art deco theater,” he said, and the plan also included using the theater as a catalyst for economic development in the downtown area.
The plan worked, he said, and that is what he hopes will happen with the Granada in Bluefield.
“I was on that group’s advisory board for more than 12 years,” he said. “I got a first-hand look at how a theater is programmed and promoted.”
That experience led him to decide to change careers, which led him to Bluefield.
His career experience had been in helping with community development through financing, and this is community development through the arts by bringing in entertainment that attracts people to the downtown area.
But for Tracey this also gives him the opportunity to engage the community, especially youth.
His experience with his own kids, and with the AFI, laid the groundwork.
“I saw how important the AFI was in providing art-based education for kids,” he said.
That is why the Granada hosts the Lessons in Film Education program, which brings in students and teachers to see a film based on a book they are studying in class.
“We had 1,700 students participate last school year,” he said, serving pre-k through 12th grade from 13 different schools.
“The kids are very much engaged and the teachers did a great job setting up what the experience was about,” he said.
Tracey wrote the lesson plans and talked to the students before and after the film, concentrating on the story and the differences between the book and the film with younger students and the substance of both with older students.
Tracey said a grant from the Community Foundation of the Virginias makes the program possible and it will continue during the coming school year.
Another grant, for $50,000, has been received from Chorus America and will allow the Granada to have an after-school choral music program, inviting kids K through eighth grade to participate and involving teachers from the school as well as family members.
“They can sing with parents and grandparents,” he said, and will perform in the Granada for the public.
Music will not be traditional choral, he added, but will be designed to tap into contemporary music kids are more familiar with, like hip-hop.
“This is a very prestigious award,” he said of the competitive grant.
“We have been working very closely with teachers and administrators to put this grant proposal together and then develop the program,” he said. It is “music across the years,” intergenerational after-school choral music.
“We will be starting that in September.”
Tracey said he is now looking forward to a celebration of the first anniversary of the grand reopening of the Granada, in August 2021, with a party and a Motown/beach music band, Envision, playing live in the theater on Aug. 27.
On Aug. 24, the theater will participate in the Graham-Beaver football week celebration by screening clips of past big football games in the long rivalry.
Former players and coaches will also be on hand to speak.
Bigger plans are in store for the Granada as Tracey looks to the future, not just trying to recapture the nostalgia of the theater’s past.
“We are working on fundraising for enhanced projection equipment so we can show first-run movies,” he said.
The lower level that fronts Raleigh Street will be renovated to include two smaller theaters (50 seats each which can also show first-run movies), teaching labs, classrooms, an exhibit space (the former car showroom), concessions, lounge area and a bar.
Tracey said it will be similar to a “multi-purpose facility” typically seen in urban areas.
“It sets it apart,” he said, and during the day the theaters can be used as lecture halls.
The theaters will have state-of-the-art sound systems and high-tech projection systems.
“It will be a three-screen multiplex,” he said of the Granada. “But it’s more than a theater. It’s a community facility.”
The main stage will continue to include music and dance performances and plays and the facility can be rented for parties and meetings.
One event, a gathering sponsored by Bland Ministries, brought 700 people to the theater, he said.
“That was amazing,” he said, as people poured out into the streets like they did in the 1940s and 1950s.
Tracey said work is continuing also on restoring the original organ in the theater, a process that is meticulous but may be finished by next year. When it is, he wants to show some silent movies, which is why the organ was installed when the theater opened in 1928 as only silent movies were then available.
The Granada will also continue to screen both popular and classic movies.
“I am excited about the possibilities,” he said. “I came here with my wife to do more than just run a movie theater.”
it is also about community development and that means getting the community involved as much as possible in opportunities from education to workforce development.
“It is using the arts as a catalyst to revitalize Bluefield’s downtown,” he said, adding that he has for years wanted to do something more than just provide financing for communities.
“Here I am doing it, totally immersed in it.”
Tracey said the staff, the city, business leaders, universities, public schools, economic development – “That is really what brought me here … and there is a lot more we can do.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
