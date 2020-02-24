BLUEFIELD — Two localities here are now vying for a chance to get a “Home Town Takeover” and a makeover through a national contest on the television show HGTV (Home and Garden Television).
Both Bluefield, W.Va. and Pocahontas, Va. have entered the contest, creating a video of each municipality that includes the sights, history and why a makeover is needed.
Bluefield’s video was recently shown during a city board meeting and Rebecca Kasey, the business operations and marketing coordinator with the city’s department of economic and community development, explained what it’s about.
“Any small town with less than 40,000 population can apply,” Kasey said of the contest, adding that a place should have great architecture and a great history.
The town chosen will receive a “mini-makeover,” she said, “which includes homes and buildings, so we are excited to put that together.”
Jim Spencer, director of the department, told the board the video showed some history, decline, as well as both positive and negative structures.
It was submitted on Feb. 7, he said, adding that Kasey is an “avid watcher” of the show and brought the idea to him.
“I gave her the project to take and run with,” he said. “I am very proud of the work Rebecca did on the video. She is a great asset to the community and economic development of the city. We take our job very seriously and strive to do the best we can to serve the citizens and businesses in the city.”
Tazewell County Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury is also an avid watcher on the Virginia side.
“I first saw it from a TV program I love, HGTV, Ben and Erin’s Home Town Takeover,” she said. “I immediately forwarded it to Mayor Ben Gibson and told him, ‘It’s a long shot, towns from all over the U.S. will be entering but I believe in miracles so let’s at least try. Our history is like no other.’”
“She approached me about it,” Gibson said. “We decided to go for it. We formed a team of volunteers to get everything together, hired a drone and put music to the video.”
Steve Ryman, pastor of Christ First Untied Methodist in Abbs Valley and Pocahontas United Methodist, volunteered to be the narrator, he added.
Asbury said town council member Suzanne Brinegar led the team and the project.
“Dale Whitt, Michelle Chafin Crigger with Tracks from the Past as well as myself put the history together for the written part,” she said. “We contacted the awesome Brad Deel to use his drone for the video. It was a real challenge trying to get a little of everything in a 5-minute video. We had so much we wanted to tell. “
Asbury said Brinegar had a “great idea in featuring our own Lady Red Devil Girls Softball Team and area children shouting,’Come to Pocahontas!’ at the end.”
The contest has a lot of competition, she said, adding that she has seen some really good ones (on YouTube).
“But I really feel we have a chance,” she said. “We will know by mid-March. We believe in miracles in Pocahontas, Va.”
Gibson said the video will also be used to promote the town for tourism.
According to the HGTV website, the show in January “launched a nationwide call to find towns that could use some of the ‘Home Town’ touch. It’s all part of an ambitious new series -- ‘Home Town Takeover’. In this exciting new project, Erin and Ben Napier lead a team of renovation pros as they takeover and makeover an entire small town. Could your town be the next ‘Home Town?”
“Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience,” Ben Napier said on the website. “But the chance to support an entire town, where we help bring a community back to life — that’s something we’ve always wanted to try.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
