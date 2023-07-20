TAZEWELL, Va. — Two days of fun get underway today when Main Street in the Town of Tazewell is blocked off and turned into a place for the annual Main Street Moments festival.
Main Street Moments starts at 5 p.m. today with music from the Railway Express Band, plus there will be multiple food trucks along with artisan and crafts vendors. There will be a foam party at 6 p.m.
More than 100 vendors are expected, according to Executive Director Vanessa Rebentisch of Tazewell Today, the festival’s organizer.
Main Street will be blocked off at both ends during the festival and town employees will reroute traffic, said Town Manager Todd Day.
“It will be great,” he said. “There will be food and different things for the kids to do.”
The festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks and artisan vendors will still be on Main Street. Activities include the Diamond S. Ranch Petting Zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday’s entertainment will be provided when musician Joe Van Dyke performs acoustic guitar on the Altizer Stage beginning 10 a.m. to noon, and Wes Iseli, Magician & Illusionist, will present a magic show at noon. More live music will be performed by the Best of Times Band at 5 p.m.
There will be a cruise-in on Main Street starting at 4 p.m Saturday and another Foam Party beginning at 6 p.m. There will be bounce houses for children during both days of Main Street Moments.
“It’s going to be a great event,” Day said. “Come out and see the beauty of the Town of Tazewell. We put on a pretty good show.”
