TAZEWELL, Va. — A $600,000 state grant is helping pay for renovating a former apartment building and turning it into lodgings that will keep tourist dollars in the Town of Tazewell, Va.
The Town of Tazewell is getting $600,000 to renovate the former Sunnyside Manor into a recognizable, short-term housing development, state officials said. The nearby Back of the Dragon route draws motorcycle riders from around the world, and this project will help the town to keep that tourism funding within the local economy by allowing visitors to remain in the locality overnight. The project expects to create at least seven jobs and generate new local and state taxes.
This grant is among several others awarded recently from the Commonwealth’s Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF). It is one of 22 IRF grants totally $24.7 million that are going to construction projects across Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said when he announced them.
“The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities,” Youngkin stated. “The Industrial Revitalization Fund continues to be an important resource for those redevelopment efforts, spurring regional partnerships, economic development and job growth across the Commonwealth.”
Located on Main Street near the downtown, Sunnyside Manor was an apartment complex years ago, according to Town Manager Todd Day. Through grant opportunities, the Town of Tazewell Industrial Economic Development Authority (IECA) purchased the building. While the IECA still owns the property, it is being leased to Dragon Properties LLC.
Day said the project has been financed with grant money.
“We don’t have a dime in it other than staff time,” Day said. “We have not taken any general fund money into that project. Every dime into that project has been from grants. Everything has come from grants and there has been a lot of money raised for that project. We’re really excited about it.”
Sunnyside Manor has required extensive renovations, Day stated. The work has included a new roof, removing trees, replacing the electrical system completely, replacing the building’s heating and cooling system, new windows and cosmetic work such as painting.
Day said that the hope is to finish the project in about a year. Once the renovations are done, the IECA will give the new lodgings to Dragon Properties so the company, which has contributed “a significant amount” of its own funds into the renovations, will have a return on its investment in the community.
“We purchased Sunnyside and we don’t have a dime in it,” Day said. “And they’re going to turn it into an asset we need in this community.”
The company paid for a writer to prepare grant applications, then submitted them to the town for checking and approval.
“I sat down and took a couple of days to look through it, made changes that needed to be made and submitted it,” Day said about the latest grant. “There has never been any tax dollars put into it other than my time.”
When finished, the former Sunnyside Manor will be a 12-unit, short-stay lodging with 34 beds. In May 2021, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) awarded the town IECA a $100,000 grant for the project. According to the Dragon Properties’ plan, the project is being funded by $1,182,483 in private investment. Another $200,000 has been provided by a Cumberland Plateau Planning District (CPPD) grant.
Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
