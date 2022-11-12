RICHLANDS, Va. — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va., announced Friday that $703,900 in federal funding for communities throughout Southwest Virginia in order to boost economic development and upgrade old and out-of-date equipment used for critical public services.
The funding is awarded through two programs within the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development division, which aims to support economic development and essential services that improve quality of life in rural communities.
One local recipient was the Town of Richlands, which received $105,000 to create a revolving loan fund that will serve as a recruitment and retention tool for micro- and small businesses.
“We are glad to support investments that will spur economic development and fund much needed equipment for public works,” the Senators said. “These grants will help to ensure that Virginia’s rural communities have equipment they need to safely and effectively serve residents, from trash collection and construction to providing community safety services and well-maintained gathering spaces.”
