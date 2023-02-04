KIMBALL — A Walmart that has stood empty since it closed its doors a little more than seven years ago and was purchased by a national retail chain now has new possibilities for bringing new business and jobs.
The Walmart in McDowell County was among 250 under-performing stores that the Walmart chain closed in January 2016, taking about 140 jobs with it. Later that same year, Rural King bought the property for about $175,000. It was hoped that Rural King would open a store there, but this never materialized. Both the McDowell County Commission and the Town of Kimball worked to find the store some new occupants.
“We reached out to them about four years ago and we’ve been working with them just trying to help them find somebody to occupy the building,” said Mayor Adam Gianato. “And then, basically, about two years and a half years ago we reached out to them. After working with them a while, of course, we asked them about the potential for the donation of the building and they turned us down.”
The town worked with Rural King for two more years, Gianato said. Then the company reached out a year ago and asked if the town was still interested in the building.
“Then they kind of swore me to secrecy, but they told us they were going to work with us, but they were not going to make any promises or anything,” he recalled. “Then they finally reached out to us Thursday (Feb. 2) and let us know that the deed was in the mail.”
“I immediately reached out to the commission as soon as we found out about the deed and I talked to the president Cecil Patterson. The two folks from Rural King that were very instrumental in this was Alex Melvin and Billi Constant,” Gianato added.
Gianato called an emergency meeting of the Kimball Town Council when he received the news. The council discussed the offer in executive session and approved it.
“And once they approved it, we were able to say yes, we did have that, and we started moving on it immediately,” he said.
The former Walmart’s deed was shipped to the McDowell County Courthouse overnight and arrived on Feb 3.
Now the town is seeking parties interested in using the property for new businesses and other purposes. People are expressing an interest in it already, Gianato said.
“To be honest, we haven’t had to reach out very much because a lot of folks have reached out to us,” he stated. “I can, however, tell you at this moment in time there is no decision or serious talks with anyone.”
The town has received between 10 to 12 “interested requests” in the property.
“A few of them are valid and we are following up with them,” Gianato said. “We’re following up with all of them, but a few of them have merit to them.”
Gianato said the property is in good condition
“It’s completely developable, it’s out of the flood plane and it has all the infrastructure that any business would need,” he stated. “It’s got power, sewer, water and everything like that; and it’s got interconnectivity and fiber and broadband.”
The hope is to have a business in the building by summer.
“My goal – and this is what I discussed with Rural King – is to have the building occupied by one or two entities and then potentially develop some of the outlying areas of the property,” he said. “That’s just some thoughts. We would like to have somebody in by June or at least discussions to get them in.”
The town lost considerable money when the Walmart closed its doors.
“You can’t develop one source and expect that to be your saving grace,” Gianato said. “We are not by far in dire need. We’re making it, but when you put your faith in one source and it leaves, it hurts.”
Gianato said the former Walmart property cannot be allowed to remain vacant.
“There’s a lot of folks used to seeing things sit, but we can’t afford to let it sit,” he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
