IAEGER — The town of Iaeger is “on the move,” according to Mayor Joe Ford.
Ford points to new sewer systems, sidewalks and more in the town. He says officials are working to bring in new residents and businesses to the area.
With progress being made, and residents in need, Ford said the town is looking for the addition of a grocery store.
“We’re in the need of a grocery store,” Ford said, “We want to put some things back because we had so much here at one time.”
Prior to residents moving and businesses closing, the town of Iaeger once accommodated all needs. To attest to this, Ford said residents “never had to leave town” as they could buy all their goods locally.
With the closest big chain store roughly 30 miles away, Ford is looking for small businesses to fill Iaeger’s needs. Not only with this fill a deficit but it will also aid in local and state economy.
“Mom and pop stores can kind of generate here now,” Ford said.
The town also offers a unique opportunity to businesses as it’s easily accessible by residents of neighboring Wyoming County. This allows patrons of both McDowell and Wyoming to frequent businesses.
“If a business clicks here it’ll click there too,” Ford said of Iaeger’s prime location for businesses.
Ford also explained the town’s rich history ranging from its four separate name changes to its link to President Abraham Lincoln. Since turning 100 years old two years ago the town has sought to revitalize itself.
In their endeavors, the town has hosted free concerts with large names such as the Kentucky Headhunters, Michael Combs and more.
For more information on the town of Iaeger contact Mayor Joe Ford at 304-938-3035.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.