IAEGER — A McDowell County town will start celebrating the 105th anniversary of its incorporation Friday with live music, carnival games, food vendors and more.
The Town of Iaeger will begin its Celebration of Iaeger Friday, according to Mayor Joe Ford.
The town was incorporated back in 1917 after the community existed for years under different names.
Festivites begin 4 p.m. Friday in downtown Iaeger with bluegrass singer Larry Sparks performing at 7 p.m., Ford said.
On Saturday, venders will open about 1 p.m. with motorcycle enthusiasts riding the Head of the Dragon route stopping in the town, he said.
Country recording artist Doug Stone is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m.
Festivities continue Sunday around noon with gospel musician Michael Combs performing at 4 p.m.
Celebration of Iaeger will include carnival games, local primitive artists, street food vendors, mini train rides, inflatable bounce houses and slides as well as the free concerts, Ford said.
“It’s free, free, free,” he said.
The Town of Iaeger was known by different names until it was incorporated more than 100 years ago.
The area has been known by names including Two Rivers and Lewis Camp before the town was formed, Ford said.
