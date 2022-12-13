BLUEFIELD, Va. — Christmas is the season of joy, but this year’s Bluefield, Va., Christmas is even more joyful thanks to Graham High School’s G-Men winning Saturday in Salem, Va., and bringing home the football team’s fifth state championship.
The Graham High School football team won the VHSL Class 2 state championship Saturday when they defeated Woodstock Central 34-7 at Salem Stadium. This victory gives the G-Men a 15-0 undefeated record and marks the team’s second state football title under head coach Tony Palmer, who led the G-Men to the state championship in 2018. The new state championship is the fifth one for the G-Men.
Mayor Donnie Linkous said Monday that the G-Men’s victory is going to make this year’s Bluefield, Va., Christmas Parade extra-special this holiday season.
“On Saturday, they will be the grand marshals of our parade in Bluefield, Va.,” Linkous said. “The Christmas Parade-State Championship Celebration.”
The Bluefield, Va. Christmas Parade had been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, but organizers pushed it back a week as the G-Men kept winning on the football field and moving ever closer to becoming state champions.
“The committee decided to change the parade from last weekend to this weeknd,” Linkous said. “They were going to be grand marshals anyway, but they won and that just makes it better.”
Linkous said the Bluefield, Va., Christmas Parade-State Championship Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“This is a special group,” Linkous said about the football team. “They played as a total team even though they do have some stars.”
And the community has supported the G-Men during their long road to the state championship.
“The community, the outreach of the state championship game has been absolutely fabulous from the Town of Bluefield, Va.,” Linkous said. Many of the town’s residents traveled to Salem, Va., and rooted the team as the G-Men played that last game deciding who would be the state champions.
“The stands were full,” he recalled. “There were a lot of people for the sendoff. There were a lot of people when they returned at 9:30 (p.m.) Saturday night. The people of Bluefield, Va., have absolutely wrapped their arms around this team. It was a fabulous season seeing these guys accomplish what they have accomplished.”
Enthusiasm for the G-Men is evident in downtown Bluefield, Va. Local stores have G-Men signs in their windows, and residents running errands Monday were ready to share that enthusiasm.
“That’s awesome,” Andy Catron of Bluefield, Va., said of the G-Men’s state championship win. “Graham’s awesome. It’s good for the community, Bluefield, Graham, anybody local. It’s great for the area.”
Saturday’s victory will remain a memorable moment for everyone on the team, he predicted.
“They can carry that the rest of their lives,” Catron said.
In Venture Printing & Office Supply, Inc., championship G-Men shirts were being prepared.
“The G-Men worked hard. Tony Palmer worked hard. A lot of hours and a lot of dedication and hard work went into this. Graham fans are always interested in supporting the team and the G-Men,” said co-owner Gerri Moore. “This is the cherry on top.”
One resident remembered the days when he faced the Graham High School football team on the field. He was impressed with their victory Saturday.
“Well, I think it’s tremendous,” said Ron Goodwin of Bluefield, who played against Graham when he was with the Bluefield Beavers football team in 1967.
Graham’s 15-0 record this year is impressive, he added. and the team was a challenge years ago, too.
“We had some tough matches against Graham back then,” Goodwin said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.