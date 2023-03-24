BLUEFIELD, Va. — An Army colonel currently serving at Fort Knox, Ky., is preparing for retirement so he can move on to Bluefield, Va., and become the new town manager.
The Bluefield, Va., Town Council recently voted to hire Col. Andrew S. Hanson as the new town manager. Hanson, a native of Buffalo, NY, now serves as the Army Special Operations Forces Division Chief within the Army’s Human Resource Command at Fort Knox, Ky.
Mayor Donnie Linkous said Thursday that Hanson is expected to start work in August or September this year.
“He is currently active in the military and he has put in for his retirement,” Linkous said. “He’s a fantastic gentleman. I hope he’ll do a fantastic job and I look forward to him coming.”
Bluefield, Va. has not had a town manager for about three years, he said. One person did the job three days a week and then other people had the job on an interim basis. These people were doing a good job, but a full-time town manager is needed.
“You need somebody who’s there every day,” Linkous said.
Hanson and his wife, who is a veterinarian, are currently buying a home in Bluefield, Va.
“So they’re ready to come 100 percent as soon as he is retired from the military,” Linkous said.
Hanson entered the United State Military Academy in July 1990. He graduated in May 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and was commission as a second lieutenant in the infantry. Following his commissioning, Hanson was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, in Fort Bragg, NC.
Hanson then attended the Infantry Officer Advance Course, the Combined Arms Service and Staff School, and the Special Forces Qualification Course, according to his biography. Upon completion of Special Forces training in August 2000, he was assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Ky.
From May 2011 to June 2013, Hanson was the commander of the 1st Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Following his command, he was assumed duty as the assistant chief of staff, G3, for the United States Army Special Forces Command until June 2015. He then attended the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Penn, and graduated was a Master’s Degree in Military Art for Strategic Studies in June 2016.
Hanson served as the Garrison Commander at West Point, NY from July 2016 to July 2018. Following command in July 2018, he was assigned as the Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict.
Hanson’s awards and decorations include: the Defense Superior Service Medal; the Legion of Merit with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster; Bronze Star Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster; Meritorious Service Medal with four Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Office of the Secretary of Defense and Army Service Badges; Combat and Expert Infantry Badges; Master Parachutist Badge; Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge; Air Assault Badge; Special Forces Tab; Ranger Tab; President’s Hundred Tab; and the United States Army Distinguished Rifleman Medal.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.