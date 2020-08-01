TAZEWELL, Va. — It was announced Friday that the Bluefield, Va., branch of the Tazewell County Public Library is being temporarily closed due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The news came as the Virginia Department of Health confirmed another six new coronavirus cases in Tazewell County Friday, pushing the county’s cumulative total of infections to date to 87. That’s up from 81 on Thursday.
Five COVID-19 related hospitalizations also have been reported in Tazewell County during the past two weeks.
A statement released by the Tazewell County Public Library said the Bluefield, Va. branch was being closed for the time being due to “extreme caution.”
The statement said any citizen who has been to the library and has concerns is asked to contact the Tazewell County Health Department or their local doctor. The statement didn’t provide any further details regarding the potential exposure to the virus or how many people it may have involved.
Another two virus cases were reported in neighboring Buchanan County Friday bringing the county’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases to date to 71. Two hospitalizations have been reported in Buchanan County.
Virginia does not currently release data regarding recoveries and active cases. Although some have called upon the administration of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, to release this data, it is still not currently available.
Without official confirmation, it can only be assumed that the majority of the older virus cases in the Southwest Virginia counties involve people who have already recovered from the virus and are no longer in quarantine.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
