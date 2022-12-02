ATHENS — Volunteers have demolished some local structures while the town of Athens considers a possible ordinance for dealing with dilapidated and abandoned properties.
Mercer County as well as the cities of Bluefield and Princeton have received state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grants to demolish dilapidated structures.
The City of Bluefield received a $1.5 million grant for demolitions, and the City of Princeton received $275,000, according to Lori Mills, Mercer County Dilapidated Buildings officer. Mercer County was awarded a $1.5 million grant for tearing down dilapidated structures in the county’s unincorporated areas.
Smaller municipalities including the Town of Athens did not receive DEP grants, but Athens is working to remove its dilapidated structures, according to Mayor Tim Pike.
“We are working on a dilapidated and abandoned building ordinance,” Pike said, adding the town hoped to have a draft ordinance ready by the end of year or spring 2023.
The town has purchased property for a new town hall at some old apartments near the local Methodist Church on Vermillion Street, Pike said. The town is in the process of applying for state funding to demolish those buildings.
Local volunteers have been working, too, to remove dilapidated structures. In some cases, they help people with painting and repairs they cannot afford.
“We’ve actually brought down a couple of structures, too,” said Jerry Beasley, retired president of Concord College, now Concord University. “We have a small fund.”
Much of the demolition work is done by volunteers, Beasley said. One of them, Kenny Phillips of the Speedway area who is retired from his construction company, used his excavator to tear down a house, then clear the debris away and level the now-vacant lot.
“It was a pure joy just to watch him,” Beasley recalled.
Another volunteer, retired soccer coach Steve Barrett, helped the volunteers remove asbestos shingles and dispose of them.
“A number of us had taken the asbestos shingles off and we were able to dispense with those according with regulations for disposal of shingles. He (Phillips) came in with an excavator and brought it down in one day, and hauled it away in trucks we had hired and took it to the landfill. It (house) was really a health hazard and a young couple owned it and we worked hand in glove with them.”
The volunteers’ fund has about $5,000, and the demolition of that one structure cost about $500.
“It was finished in about 10 days. It’s mainly done with volunteers and it’s low cost. We have another house we have an estimate on for demolition from a salvage company for about $13,000. We’re looking at some ways to do the work ourselves and reduce the actual cost to the owner,” Beasley said. “Asbestos drives up the cost. We’ve figured ways to do that safely with volunteers.”
“We’ve got a good group and I’ve got to say the group of volunteers that’s worked on the town park has provided an inspiration to us,” he added.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
