BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield, Va. Town Manager Mike Watson has resigned to accept the position of county administrator of Carroll County.
Watson submitted his resignation to Mayor Don Harris and town council members on Oct. 9.
“It has been a pleasure working for the Town of Bluefield for the past sixteen years,” Watson said in his letter of resignation. “In my time here, I have grown professionally and made many life-long friends that I will always cherish. However, It has come to a point in my life and career where I have decided to accept another position.”
Watson said his last day of employment for the town will be Dec. 8.
“During this time frame, I will be taking accrued vacation time to include from November 8, 2020, until December 8, 2020,” he said. “I will be available by email, phone, and text during that time.”
Watson said he is “grateful for the opportunity … to serve this wonderful community that I called home.”
“We hate to lose him,” Harris said. “He has been with the town for 16 years and has done a great job.”
Harris said the search will be on to find a new town manager.
According to an article in The Carroll News, Watson was introduced as Carroll County’s new administrator during the Carroll County Board of Supervisors Oct. 13 meeting.
“We are certainly pleased to have Mike on board and welcome him to Carroll County,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Dr. Tom Littrell said at that meeting.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
