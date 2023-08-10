BLUEFIELD — A town hall meeting Aug. 15 and a follow up meeting Aug. 16 are coming to the City of Bluefield so residents dealing with damages after Memorial Day flooding can talk with state case managers about getting assistance.
The City of Bluefield and other parts of Mercer County did not meet a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) damage threshold for getting federal assistance after the flooding which occurred last Memorial Day Weekend.
The town hall meeting will begin at 6 p.m., Aug. 15, at the Bluefield Arts Center along 500 Bland Street in downtown Bluefield. People can seek additional information and assistance Aug. 16 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Bluefield Municipal Building at 200 Rogers Street.
At both the town hall meeting and the following day at the Bluefield Municipal Building, residents will be able to speak one-on-one with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) case managers.
“What we’re doing is we had all the residents fill out their individual assessments on the damage they had to their homes from the flooding,” Marson said. “These folks coming down are case managers, so they’re going to sit down with all the residents individually.”
Filling out a damage assessment form prior to meeting with a VOAD case worker is not mandatory, Marson said.
There is a VOAD phone number Bluefield residents can call. The hope is that the city’s citizens will take advantage of this opportunity to see VOAD case managers in person, go over details, look over any photographs and then figure out different pathways for potential assistance, he said. A resident does not have to be dealing with extensive flood damage in order to sit down with a VOAD case worker.
The West Virginia VOAD can be contacted at 304-553-0927.
“There’s multiple organizations in the state that have funding for different things whether it’s a water pump, heater, foundational/structural issues; really the full gamut of what’s needing to be replaced or needing to be fixed,” Marson said. “Electrical work, plumbing work, mold, depending on the damage and depending on a lot of other factors, these folks are here to sit down with each resident and individually go through those things to try and find a pathway to get them assistance.”
“All the hard work is done. This is the pathway to try and get assistance,” he said. “They need to come in or call that phone number, but we’re bringing all the folks down Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday to sit down one-on-one with our residents and talk face-to-face with somebody, talk about their specific situation and figure out what we can do to get them some help.”
People with questions can call Gabrielle Ponder, executive assistant to the city manager, at 304-327-2401, Extension 2415.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
