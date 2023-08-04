A town hall meeting has been scheduled for Monday in Bluefield to discuss broadband accessibility issues, and how to transform the educational landscape of Bluefield while bolstering the region's workforce.
According to a press release issued Friday by the office of City Manager Cecil Marson, the meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center, located at 505 Bland Street.
The meeting is being hosted by Bluefield State University in collaboration with the Student Freedom Initiative, the West Virginia Broadband Office and the city.
The focus of the meeting is the Student Freedom Initiative, a program targeting tribal colleges and universities, as well as Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The news release said the shared goal is to address the economic wealth gap faced by cities and towns across the country, with HBCUs and tribal college/universities acting as the anchor institutions for those communities.
"Under the visionary leadership of billionaire venture capitalist Robert F. Smith, the Student Freedom Initiative aims to provide essential grant funding to support broadband infrastructure, alleviate student indebtedness, address housing shortages, and foster workforce development," the news release said. "By doing so, this initiative seeks to offer equal educational and career opportunities to these institutions, empowering them to thrive just as larger schools do. Furthermore, by uplifting these institutions, the Student Freedom Initiative aims to bring positive change to the communities surrounding them."
The city is urging citizens to attend Monday's town hall meeting.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
