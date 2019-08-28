BLUEFIELD — A town ordinance restricting candidate’s posting of campaign signage was discussed by opposing candidates at Bluefield, Va.’s Town Hall meeting on Tuesday.
With the Tazewell County’s Board of Supervisors election quickly approaching, the time frame for candidates to post their campaign signage is a questionable topic. According to Bluefield’s Town Ordinance 74-1174, those running are not permitted to post temporary signage until 45 days prior to the election.
Charlie Stacy, who is running for Board of Supervisor’s reelection, argues the fact that opposing candidates have posted signage prematurely, according to him.
“By my calculations is somewhere around September the 21. It’s my understanding that some of the candidates have challenged the legality of that ordinance and as such the town has taken the position that they are not going to enforce that ordinance,” Stacy said.
According to Stacy, he, and other candidates were not informed that the town council had taken a position on the ordinance. Due to the council not addressing the candidates pre-mature posting of campaign signage, Stacy suggests that the council either repeal the ordinance or enforce it.
“If this council has decided not to enforce one of its ordinances, for whatever reason,” Stacy said, “The process for that is repeal and that should have been undertaken the moment that this council took dissatisfaction with this ordinance.”
Prior to an ordinance being repealed, the council must hold two meetings and give a public notice. Due to the amount of time between Tuesday’s meeting and the election, there is not enough time for the council to repeal the ordinance, according to Stacy. Due to the lack of time for repeal, the only foreseeable solution is to enforce the ordinance, according to Stacy.
“Let the community know, either through your vote to conduct a puli hearing and repeal it, if that is the wish of this council, or if it is not the wish of this council to repeal your ordinance, for the reasons that various candidates have outlined, then to consider enforcing it,” Stacy said, “It gives a significant disadvantage as a candidate running for office in your community I wish to comply with the ordinances, but at the same time I see others that are not.”
Chuck Presley, a town councilman, and candidate for the Tazewell County Board of Directors responded to Stacy, “We had a work session evening and if you would like, you should probably call Mike [town manager]. He talked about the sign ordinance and he could keep you more in-depth on the topic.”
The council members then went into closed door executive session for the evening.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
