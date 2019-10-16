GREEN VALLEY — Big windows letting sunlight in, security keeping threats out, a large gymnasium, a cafeteria, up-to-date classroom technology and sinks set low enough for pre-K children to use are all part of a new elementary school nearing completion in Green Valley.
Local media were given a preview Tuesday of the new Mountain Valley Elementary School off Blue Prince Road. Construction workers continued with their tasks while Superintendent Deborah Akers and other school officials put on hard hats and gave a guided tour of the new facility.
Akers pointed out a new feature at Mountain Valley’s front entrance. After students have arrived for school, the front doors are locked. Visitors must be buzzed in through a side door. Rather than make visitors stay outside in bad weather, they can walk into a small room dubbed a “man trap.” This room is adjacent to the main offices. After the visitor has been cleared to enter the school, a receptionist stationed behind a thick pane of glass can open a second door that lets the visitor into the main school.
“So it’s a nice feature,” Akers said.
Brent Murphy, technology director for Mercer County Schools, said Mountain Valley Elementary will have 28 security cameras. For example, three security cameras in a hallway can give a complete picture of what’s happening in it.
Visitors taking the tour Tuesday were led into a gymnasium that Akers said was “middle school sized.” The gym’s floor space is 82 feet and 63 feet, and it will have bleachers.
The gym’s technology will feature eight speakers and a large display board which can be used as a scoreboard and for presentations, Murphy said. A room divider will allow teachers to turn the gym into two spaces.
And unlike older schools in which the school cafeteria and gym are often the same room, Mountain View Elementary will have separate rooms for these functions, Akers said.
Construction started last spring, she stated.
“Well, I’m really happy that we’re getting to the point. We’ve worked long and hard to get the funding for this school. It goes well back from the construction part of it. It goes back to submitting proposals to the School Building Authority more than once to get a new school for this area,” Akers said as the tour concluded. “It’s really gratifying to see the hard work that went into getting the funding for this school and now seeing the construction coming it its fruition.”
When asked how Mountain Valley Elementary was an improvement over the schools it’s replacing, Akers replied, “Let me count the ways.”
“Security is one big improvement. We’ve talked today about many of the security features. The man trap, the systems that are built into the school, the ability to lock down the school. We have different security cameras, the monitoring that takes place, all of those are very important,” she said.
Students will also have facilities that they don’t have at their current schools.
“Ceres nor Cumberland Heights, they do not have a gymnasium, so that’s a big improvement,” Akers stated. “We have that area for kids so they can have physical activity during the winter months as well as some place in the spring and fall. Just the openness and the light environment is very important for kids. We have enough space in the school. In Ceres School we have people who can barely fit into the spaces when they’re there working with youngsters. We have a nurse’s station, for example with a restroom, that’s right there. They’re not in an area that’s hardly bigger than a closet.”
“We have an area for our special needs youngsters that has restroom facilities there in their space,” Akers said. “(Mountain Valley) is handicap accessible. Ceres is not a school that’s handicap accessible. All of those are really important changes for the children.”
Students from Ceres Elementary School and Cumberland Heights School will attend Mountain Valley Elementary along with some Glenwood School students. Glenwood’s students will come to their new school next year. They will not be moved in the middle of the current school year, Akers said. Mountain Valley Elementary will open in January 2020 at the beginning of the second semester.
One seemingly out-of-date feature in each classroom is a clock with a clock face instead of a digital readout. The clocks are linked to an analog system and are set automatically, Murphy said.
Teachers wanted these clocks for their students.
“They wanted to see clocks that have clock faces on them,” Akers said. “Teaching them to tell time on a clock with a clock face is an important part of elementary school still today. So we have those types of clocks.”
Teachers, the community and students were consulted when the new school was being designed.
“Another piece that was important to the teachers and the community was to have a building that can be used by the public. Like I said, we haven’t had a gymnasium in this area in the past,” Akers said.
Classroom space can be closed off, leaving the gym and nearby restrooms open for use during community events at the school, she stated. A variety of funding sources paid for the school’s construction and equipment.
“We have funding from SBA, funding from mercer county board of education, also includes funding from our levy,” Akers said. “We would not be able to do the kinds things we’ve doing in this building if we didn’t have the levy in Mercer County. It allows us to do a lot of the safety things, the security things. We have features within this building and the technology. We pay for a lot of the technology out of our levy funds.”
