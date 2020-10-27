TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction stopped Monday in Tazewell County as part of a tour to see how the Virginia Department of Education can support school systems during the ongoing pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. James F. Lane spoke withe local media while he was visiting Tazewell Primary School. This visit was part of Lane’s tour of Southwestern Virginia school divisions. He had been speaking to different school superintendents and their school board members to see how the state Department of Education can support school divisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By the end of this tour, I’ll have visited every school division in Southwest Virginia,” he said as students were being dismissed for the day. “I just wanted to see how schools were operating and how we can be more responsive.”
He said he also wished to see the safety protocols that have been put in place. The state Department of Education put out a three-phase plan in June and since that time it has been updated.
“I’ve been proud to see our school divisions working diligently to keep students safe and finding ways to educate students throughout the Commonwealth,” Lane stated. “There are school divisions that are virtual, some that are in-person and some that are hybrid, and we’re just trying to support them no matter what their methodology is.”
“We stay in close contact with the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health to stay in tune with their guidance and make sure superintendents of their school boards can make the best decisions,” he said.
Lane said he has learned that Virginia school divisions continue to need resources, personal protective equipment, masks and cleaning supplies. He also stated that there is a significant need for broadband so that students have access to the internet at home.
“We are out here to learn. We want to see what is being successful and what other needs that our schools have so that when we go back to Richmond we can advocate for our school divisions.” added Lane.
Lane said was impressed with how creative superintendents and school boards have been.
“To see the way that our leaders have responded is impressive. One of the other things I am going to talk about when I get home is the great work that our educators are doing,” he stated.
Lane was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam in June of 2018.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.