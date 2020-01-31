KIMBALL — Three fire departments were dispatched Thursday when a sudden house fire spread to a neighboring structure and threatened to spread to even more in the neighborhood.
The Kimball Volunteer Fire Department was notified after McDowell County 911 received a call approximately 8:43 a.m. about a house fire on Chestnut Street in Kimball. The Keystone Volunteer Fire Department and the Welch Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene. A column of smoke could be seen from Route 52.
Kimball Fire Chief Jimmy Gianato said that his home is right above the Chestnut Street residence. He opened his drapes and saw flames coming through the house’s roof and the roof of a vacant home next door to it. He described the vacant structure as “a tinderbox.”
The second house was covered in multiple layers including vinyl and asbestos, and had a metal roof. The fire’s cause was undetermined Thursday.
“They were fighting it from my driveway,” Markella Gianato, the chief’s wife, recalled after the fire was brought under control. She didn’t see any flames when she left for work about 8:15 a.m. but the fire spread quickly once it got started.
Assistant Kimball Fire Chief Adam Gianato said two departments are usually dispatched to structure fires, but a third was sent because two houses were burning and the firefighters were working to keep the blaze from spreading to neighboring structures.
“If we had lost control of this house, all the others would have been done for,” he said.
Three people were in the occupied house when the fire started, Adam Gianato said. They woke up and found their home on fire, but they were able to get out. Neighbors were helping them, and the Red Cross had been contacted. No injuries were reported.
Many of the neighborhood’s residents came out to help the firefighters, doing things such as helping keep the multiple fire hoses straightened out and helping the family after they evacuated their home, Chief Gianato stated.
“There must have been 50 people out here at one time,” Assistant Chief Gianato stated.
Stat EMS was also dispatched to the scene.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
