BLUEFIELD, Va. — Tazewell County first responders were dispatched Thursday after torrential rain raised flood waters and made the Gov. G.C. Peery Highway (Route 460) impassible in the Springville,Va. area.
Tazewell County 911 was called approximately 3:40 p.m. about high water at Route 460 near Sable Lane. Dispatchers later reported that Route 460 was impassible due to high water. There was one report of a stranded vehicle and flood water near homes.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office warned the public to avoid the highway. Flooding was reported from Ron’s Quick Stop along the Gov. G.C. Peery Highway west to Sable Lane. More rain was expected.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a flash flood warning for the county; it was set to last until 10:45 p.m. About 2 to 3 inches of rain had fallen on the Springville area by 5:57 p.m., according to forecasters. Flooding was expected at Laurel Creek, Wrights Valley Creek, North Fork Clinch River, the Bluestone River and East Fork Cove Creek.
“Currently both east and west bound lanes are covered in flood waters and the National Weather Services has advised we have a couple more storms due to pass through the area,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Please find alternate routes and avoid this area.”
Flooding was reported at Wrights Valley Road, St. Clair’s Crossing, Bailey Switch Road, along Route 460 in Springville, Hurt Road and Tip Top Road. Water was reported in Mudfork area roads on the back side of Falls Mills Dam, according to a Tazewell 911 dispatcher.
The Bluefield, Va. Fire Department and the Abbs Valley Fire Department were dispatched for flood relief efforts Thursday along with Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
