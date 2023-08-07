BLUEFIELD –
A tornado watch is now in effect for the entire southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region. A tornado warning also is now in effect until 2:30 p.m. for southern Bland County.
Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Tazewell, and Giles counties have now been added to the tornado watch, which also includes McDowell and Buchanan counties. Bland County was placed under a tornado warning at 2 p.m., which is in effect until 2:30 p.m.
The tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a potential for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. There is also a threat for localized flash flooding today and into Monday evening.
Thunderstorms will bring the potential for damaging winds, possibly in excess of 70 miles an hour and hail. Tornadoes will be possible, especially west of the Interstate 81 corridor. Localized flooding is also a possibility, according to forecasters in Blacksburg, Va.
With the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening, Governor Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia.
With this declaration, the State Emergency Operations Center increased today at 12 p.m. from Steady State to Enhanced Watch.
