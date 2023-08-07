Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing during the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.