The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a tornado watch for McDowell County and much of the surrounding area Monday, and is warning about the potential for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
A tornado watch has been issued for the counties of McDowell, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Buchanan and Russell counties. Hazardous weather including severe thunderstorms are part of a hazardous weather outlook for Mercer and Tazewell counties.
There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms area wide this afternoon and evening, according to forecasters in Charleston. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. There is also a threat for localized flash flooding today and into Monday evening.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Virginia counties of Tazewell, Giles, Bland and Wythe as well as the West Virginia counties of Mercer, Monroe and Summers.
Thunderstorms will bring the potential for damaging winds, possibly in excess of 70 miles an hour and hail. Tornadoes will be possible, especially west of the Interstate 81 corridor. Localized flooding is also a possibility, according to forecasters in Blacksburg, Va.
