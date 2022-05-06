BLUEFIELD – The National Weather Service issued tornado watches Friday for counties in both West Virginia and Virginia.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watches of McDowell County and the Virginia counties of Tazewell, Bland, Buchanan and Wythe which started at 1:40 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. Mercer County and Monroe County were added to the tornado watch at about 2:30 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties Friday throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend.
The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state today and throughout the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch which includes Buchanan County, Va. and McDowell County. Under the flood watch, flash flooding caused by excessive rain is possible, according to forecasters.
There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, according to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. The primary threat will be damaging wind. There is also a secondary threat of large hail and tornadoes.
The governor’s declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of the rainfall event, posturing personnel and resources to mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop.
Coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) should the need arise.
Through the storm’s duration, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. WVEMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.
Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.
