BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of the region, including Mercer, McDowell, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Buchanan and Wyoming counties.
The tornado watch is in effect from 12:45 p.m. today to 7 p.m. tonight.
According to the National Weather Service, a line of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon may produce damaging winds, localized flooding, and perhaps an isolated tornado.
According to the watch, tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room.
Meteorologist Patrick Wilson said area residents should — if an actual tornado is reported — go to the lowest level of their dwelling, such as a basement, and put as many walls between you and the outside, avoid windows and continue monitoring weather reports.
Several towns and cities are still planning to observe trick-or-treating tonight, including the city of Princeton and most communities in Mercer, Tazewell and McDowell counties. But other cities, including Bluefield and Bluefield, Va., have moved trick-or-treating to Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.