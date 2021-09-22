PRINCETON — Active cases of COVID around the state and in the region continue to decline through a combination of former active cases moved to recovered and fewer new cases.
After hitting an all-time high of 29,744 on Sept. 16, the number of active cases fell to 17,435 on Tuesday.
But Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, said it is the new case count to watch as the most accurate indicator of the peak because the active case number is now skewing down because of the initial spike in active cases being moved to the recovered category.
Although Mercer County has seen a drop in active cases in the last few days, from 1,198 on Sept. 16 to 701 on Monday, that is primarily because of the movement of cases from active to recovered, Topping said.
“Mercer County numbers are not moving in a downward direction quite yet,” Topping said of the new cases. “New cases in September will far exceed August numbers. If things continue upward for the remaining 10 days we should have over 1,600 for September. That would average 33 1/3 new cases per day. The average for August new cases per day was 29.03 per day. I don’t see a downward movement for Mercer County right now.”
Topping said a clearer picture of the situation should emerge by the end of the month.
On Monday, state leaders, including Gov. Jim Justice, said the state is now “sitting on the peak” or in the window.
Statistics reflect a sharp drop in active cases, but a more modest decline in new cases.
According to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), on Sept. 9, 178,000 recovered cases were reported in the state, but as of Monday that number had jumped to almost 205,000, a 27,000 case increase.
As a comparison, on July 5, about 160,000 recovered cases were recorded, a number that only gradually increased until a marked rise during September as COVID cases initially in this Delta surge started recovering.
On Sept. 16, 186,326 recovered cases were reported and 29,744 active cases, which set a record since the pandemic began.
Although Monday’s numbers showed 17,435 active cases, the number of cases moved from active to recovered since Sept. 16 totaled almost 18,000.
The number of new positive cases in the state had been steadily rising, hitting a seven-day average of 1,939 on Sept. 16. Since then, the average number of new cases over a seven-day period has fallen to 1,784.
If that downward trend continues, the surge most likely was hit last week and should decline rapidly within the next few weeks, if past history holds.
A similar scenario unfolded in January, when the previous high of a seven-day average of new cases was reached during the January surge, hitting 1,506 on Jan. 10 and indicating the peak in that surge. Just over five weeks later, on Feb. 19, the seven-day average of new cases had fallen to only 298.
The low this year was reached on July 6 when the seven-day positive case average fell to 40.
Regardless of when the peak is reached now, health officials continue to sound the alarm that hospitalizations and the number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators will remain high for at least a few weeks after the peak.
Deaths will also continue to increase, Justice said.
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed Tuesday the deaths of three more residents from complications related to COVID-19.
That leaves the county with 34 total deaths while Mercer County has 146 total and Monroe County 21.
Statewide, the death toll reached 3,441 on Tuesday.
Justice and health officials continue to say vaccinations are the only way out of COVID and the more people who are vaccinated the less likely another surge will occur and lives can be saved.
Topping said the health department will hold a COVID vaccine clinic for first and second dose of Pfizer and Moderna and the third dose booster, but only for immune compromised individuals, on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Karen Perservati Center, Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center, 704 Maple St, Princeton.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
