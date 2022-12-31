By CHARLES BOOTHE, GREG JORDAN,
CHARLES OWENS and SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — From the arrival of high-paying manufacturing jobs in Bluefield to the start of construction on McDowell County’s first-ever four-lane highway, the year 2022 is being remembered as a period of renewed economic growth and stability for the region.
As the year comes to a close, the editorial board of the Daily Telegraph has selected the Top Ten Stories of 2022. The top local stories are:
1. Omnis brings 300 jobs and the first major development at I-77 Exit 1 in Bluefield
One of the most important economic development stories during 2022 was the announcement of Omnis Building Technologies locating at I-77 Exit 1.
Now under construction, the $40 million, 150,000-square-foot plant that manufactures revolutionary housing, will employ about 300 and be located beside the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters on John Nash Boulevard.
Gov. Jim Justice was on hand for the groundbreaking earlier this year and praised Bluefield leaders for their “unbelievable” accomplishments after being “dealt a bad hand” with the economic downturn related to the decline of the coal industry. “You dug in and made incredible things happen … Here we are with another incredible announcement in West Virginia.”
Justice called the new manufacturing facility, which uses concrete technology and can build a house in about two days, “amazing,” and said it will revolutionize the housing industry, and houses are self-sustainable, generating their own water and electricity.
Omnis Technologies President Jonathan Hodson was also on hand for the groundbreaking and said the facility will supply 3,000 families with homes each year.
“We’re grateful to Governor Justice for supporting us as we have gone through this endeavor to come to West Virginia, for his continued effort to make West Virginia business-friendly, and for his support of the Omnis team,” Hodson said. “It has helped us make a very easy transition to the Mountain State (from California).”
“Could you imagine that there would be a company that could build low-cost, sustainable, environmentally-friendly homes in one or two days, and deliver over 3,000 of those per year?” said Mitch Carmichael, West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary. “That would take a revolution. But we are here today to witness that revolution in technology and it’s brought to us by Omnis Building Technologies.”
Carmichael said workers in the plant will build houses that provide opportunities for people who otherwise would not have it.
The homes are energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, they are turn-key homes.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s economic development director and head of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), said it took people on the state and local levels to make it all happen.
“This area needs jobs. We needed something different to boost our economy,” he said. “We wanted to do something that would impact the next generation — our young people — long into the future by providing them with high-paying jobs in something that’s sustainable. Thank goodness that’s where we’re at today with this announcement,”
Not only was Omnis big news, so was the location.
The usable land at Exit 1 had never been developed until a project was started several years ago by the city to develop and market about 80 acres of land the city owns at the exit. A study pinpointed how many acres could be used since the topography of the area had been the main reason it had never been developed.
With the company locating on part of that land, the city is expecting the area along John Nash Boulevard to see more development.
2. Mother-daughter duo on the lam after shooting
A Bluefield mother-daughter duo fled to Delaware and went on the lam for a week after shooting and killing a 13-year-old girl during a vehicle pursuit, according to police reports and court documents.
Isis Wallace, 22, and her mother, Nichole Brooks, 43, are both facing charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy.
The incident began on March 23 outside a Memorial Avenue home where Wallace and Brooks resided, according to police reports.
A domestic call was received from the home the evening of March 23 involving Wallace’s ex-boyfriend, Det. K.L. Adams told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The ex-boyfriend was arrested, but later returned with his sister and her 13-year-old daughter to gather his belongings.
The ex-boyfriend, his sister and the teen left the house, but according to video surveillance were pursued by Wallace and Brooks.
Adams said shots were fired into the vehicle striking the juvenile as it was traveling at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Cumberland Road.
The juvenile died one day after the incident.
Wallace and Brooks fled the the area and an eight-day hunt ensued.
The two were later apprehended without incident at a hotel room in Dover by the U.S. Marshals.
3. Mobile home owners face crisis in Mercer County
Residents of five Mercer County mobile home parks sought legal aid in October after learning that out-of-state owners were planning to dramatically raise their monthly lot rents, forcing them to face the expensive possibility of moving.
Mountain State Justice, Inc. and Legal Aid of West Virginia had a public meeting at the Mercer County Courthouse about the situation. A class action lawsuit was later filed.
The defendants in the lawsuit, Smith Management LLC and Homes of America LLC, purchased the mobile home communities of Gardner Estates, Elk View, Country Roads, Delaney and Shadow Wood.
On Dec. 7, Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope denied a request for a temporary injunction in the case. He ordered the Mercer County Health Department to do a “complete and through inspection” of all five parks, and he asked the owners to delay raising rents. Once the inspections were finished, the parties were to create a corrective action plan.
Swope said the issue about rent increases would need to be addressed by the Legislature.
4. Downtown Bluefield shuttered following multiple hoax bomb threats, suspect claimed to have an explosive device inside of federal courthouse
A “hoax bomb” that detonated Aug. 22 in downtown Bluefield and another that was found outside a local church led to the arrest of a Bluefield resident who is now facing multiple charges.
The incident started when James Dean Fowler, 50, entered the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building on Federal Street and “insisted on seeing a federal agent for national security and a possible threat to their building,” Chief Dennis Dillow of the Bluefield Police Department said
Fowler was taken into custody. He claimed to have an explosive device in a black bag he was carrying. A West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was dispatched from Charleston. A robot was later seen leaving the federal building, and the suspect device was destroyed by a remote detonation.
A second hoax bomb was found outside the Westminister Presbyterian Church on Washington Street. The device was X-rayed and it was determined that another controlled detonation was unnecessary.
Fowler was later indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including possession of, or use of, a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony; report concerning bombs or other explosive devices; and conveying false information concerning terrorist acts.
5. Bluefield State reaches university status
Bluefield State University achieved a lofty goal in 2022 as it officially transitioned from a college to a university on July 1.
That was quite an accomplishment after being on the verge of closing just a few years ago.
“Three and half years ago, the Board of Governors at Bluefield State College determined that it didn’t have to settle for just surviving or to maintain the decline of the institution,” BSU President Robin Capehart said in announcing the coming university status. “But instead promoted and developed a different vision for Bluefield State, a vision of a growing and thriving institution, not only in terms of the numbers of students but also in terms of the quality of education and the quality of services to be provided.”
Part of that vision was to become a university, and that goal became a reality after the state Higher Education Policy Committee voted unanimously to approve BSC’s request to complete the process of having university status.
Bluefield State has completed all of the requirements to become a university, the HEPC said, and that is why they gave their stamp of approval after BSC applied for the status in February.
Capehart said all requirements, including offering a graduate degree program and credentialed faculty, were met to receive the unanimous approval from HEPC.
Capehart said becoming a university will bring “greater visibility and greater prestige to Bluefield State… But it will also bring greater expectations as we move from a good school to a great university.”
The board has challenged Bluefield State to “up its game,” he said, by setting an even higher bar for excellence in all areas.”
One of those goals was to reach university status but many more have already been accomplished, especially in the last year.
“It’s been quite a year,” Capeharrt said, summarizing what has happened.
The list includes offering on-campus housing for the first time in more than 50 years, transforming the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center into a Medical Education Center with dorms, health science classrooms and a cafeteria for students and the public.
Twelve new sports programs were added, including the first football team in more than 40 years.
Enrollment has also increased and Bluefield State has placed a renewed interest in providing a vigorous campus life as well as a facelift for the campus.
University status also required a master’s program, so one was started in business administration, the first master’s program in the college’s 126-year history.
6. New cath lab opens, WVU takes over operations of Princeton Community Hospital
A new cardiac catheterization lab opened in November at Princeton Community Hospital and reduced the number of heart patients that are transferred to medical facilities outside the region.
A new system called the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter, which is found at other facilities, breaks up calcified blockages. It does not harm blood vessels, and is “very safe,” said Dr. Stephen Ward, the chair of cardiology at Princeton Community Hospital and director of interventional cardiology.
Before the Shockwave Catheter became available, patients needing the procedure had to be transported to hospitals in Charleston, Morgantown or Roanoke, Va.
In October 2021, the Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors, the City of Princeton and WVU Health System signed a letter of intent to have PCH become an integrated part of the system. The official closing of the agreement was expected in late 2022 after all necessary government approvals were finalized.
7. Construction begins on the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County
The year 2022 marked the end of an excruciatingly long wait for the citizens of McDowell County.
Construction on the Coalfields Expressway, the county’s first-ever four-lane highway, got underway on August 1 following a groundbreaking ceremony in Welch.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice was on hand to break ground on the project near Welch Community Hospital and Indian Ridge. Since that time work has gotten underway on a 5.1 mile section of the new four-lane corridor, which will connect the city of Welch with neighboring Wyoming County, and ultimately Pineville and Beckley.
The $148 million roadway will begin near the Federal Corrections Institution off state Route 16 just north of Welch, and includes the construction of two ramps, two bridges, and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation. More than 10,000 feet of large diameter drainage pipe will also be put in place for the project.
The expressway, which is part of the governor’s Roads To Prosperity program, is being built by Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Ky. It is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.
The Coalfields Expressway was first announced for McDowell County in the year 2000 by the late U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd. However, all of the work on the project up until 2022 was completed in Raleigh and Wyoming counties. Once finished, the Coalfields Expressway will extend through McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia and Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties in neighboring Virginia.
8. Republicans roll in another local red wave
It was another local red wave in the region on Nov. 8.
Incumbent West Virginia House Republicans Marty Gearheart, Joe Ellington and Doug Smith all rolled to easy re-election victories in Mercer County. And Ed Evans of Welch, who was one of the few remaining Democrats in Charleston, lost to Republican Anita Hall in the House 36 Delegate District race for McDowell and Mercer counties.
In the 6th District West Virginia Senate race, incumbent Republican Mark Maynard also easily defeated Democrat Tiffany Clemins.
After all of the votes were counted on the evening of Nov. 8, Republicans not only maintained their super majority status in the House and Senate, but they also strengthened their numbers. Republicans gained another 10 seats in the West Virginia House of Delegates, including the 36th District Delegate seat in McDowell County.
On the Senate side of the West Virginia Legislature, Republicans will now hold 31 of the chamber’s 34 seats. The GOP picked up another seat in December after Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County announced he was leaving the Democratic party. That means there are now only three Democrats left in the state Senate.
In fact, Republicans now control 119 of the 134 total seats in the West Virginia Legislature, according to the Associated Press.
On the federal level, incumbent Republicans Carol Miller and Alex Mooney also cruised to easy U.S. House victories in West Virginia.
9. Grubb Photo closes in Bluefield
A historic Bluefield business closed its doors in February 2022, and it also closed a window into the storied career of the late Mel Grubb.
Grubb Photo, which was located on Bland Street, opened in 1948 and closed after David McNeil, a long-time associate of Grubb’s who had been running the business, retired. Grubb died in 2018 at 93 years old.
During the last days the store was open, hundreds of photos taken by Grubb were on display and for sale, reflecting Grubb’s career as a renowned photographer/pilot.
Those photos included shots of former Pres. John F. Kennedy and the First Lady in 1960 as well Bobby Kennedy in 1968 as both were running for president during those respective years and visited the area.
Coal mining photos were a specialty of Grubb as well as capturing the beauty of the region seen from the air.
Grubb’s photos were often seen on the pages of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
When the store was closing, McNeil said that Grubb may have may have been doing some work for the Telegraph prior to 1948, but that was when the store opened in a location above Southern Office Supply and Grubb processed film for the newspaper and local drug stores.
McNeil, who bought the business from Grubb when he retired in 2005, came on board in 1972 and often accompanied Grubb on photo shoots.
“We tried to hit anything that happened in the area,” McNeil said. “We were a good team. It got to the point that I could almost read his mind.”
McNeil said he did much of the studio work because Grubb enjoyed going out and shooting aerial photos.
However, when it came to the underground coal mine shots, McNeil was always there with his mentor.
Many copies of Grubb’s most famous photo, the shot from the air of what appears to be a sea of clouds cascading over the top East River Mountain above Bluefield, were displayed at the store, and many were sold.
Grubb Photo may now be closed, but the legacy of Mel Grubb will live forever, not only because of the countless photos he took, but also because he was known by all as a kind, humble gentleman.
10. Case of missing Tazewell County hunter now being investigated as murder
The case of a Tazewell County hunter initially thought to be missing is now being investigated as murder, authorities told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph earlier this year.
Eric Smith, a 41-year-old coal miner, left his home on Nov. 8, 2013, to hunt along West Hurt Buggy Road, according to family members. He reportedly took his rifle with him, but left his cellphone and cigarettes inside the house and his wallet in the truck.
Smith has not been seen since.
Nine years later, the mysterious disappearance has taken a new twist.
“It is being investigated as a potential homicide,” Virginia State Police Special Agent Russell Edwards said in November.
In a previous report, Smith’s mother, Dreama Smith of nearby Wardell in Tazewell County, told the Daily Telegraph her son’s disappearance is a complete mystery.
She said her son was an avid hunter, and a deer hunting excursion was not out of the ordinary.
Smith told his wife he was going to the top of the ridge to hunt and would be back, Dreama Smith said, adding that his wife then drove to Buchanan County with one of their two daughters to decorate a tree for her mother.
“But when he wasn’t home that evening after dark she came out and got us,” Dreama Smith said.
What followed was a 911 call and a massive search, including local people, law enforcement, rescue squads, a police helicopter and canine units.
“The search and rescue team from Buchanan One (the mining company where Eric Smith had worked as a superintendent) helped,” she said. “The whole community helped and were wonderful. The people in the area would not give up and they kept searching and searching, but to no avail.”
Every inch of the woods in the area was combed, she said, and nothing turned up.
“It was like he vanished into thin air,” she said. “You just can’t do that.”
